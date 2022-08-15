Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s stock price has collected 7.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Norwegian Stock Sinks as It Predicts Losses to Continue

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NCLH currently public float of 416.29M and currently shorts hold a 10.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCLH was 22.58M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stocks went up by 7.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.65% and a quarterly performance of -4.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.15% for NCLH stocks with a simple moving average of -24.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NCLH, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

NCLH Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw -31.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Galbut Russell W, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $15.12 back on May 23. After this action, Galbut Russell W now owns 489,917 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,512,500 using the latest closing price.

Binder Robert, the Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OC of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 33,863 shares at $25.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Binder Robert is holding 137,426 shares at $850,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Equity return is now at value -202.50, with -20.60 for asset returns.