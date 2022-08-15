Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected 29.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 6.52M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went up by 29.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.48% and a quarterly performance of -27.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.76% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -87.22% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +29.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1401. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -92.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.