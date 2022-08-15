Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s stock price has collected 20.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Arena, Harley-Davidson, Bluebird Bio, Peloton: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 1.36.

BLUE currently public float of 67.04M and currently shorts hold a 22.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 8.15M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went up by 20.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.03% and a quarterly performance of 74.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.79% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BLUE Trading at 52.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +39.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +20.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Cole Jason, who sale 7,448 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Aug 04. After this action, Cole Jason now owns 203,740 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $32,707 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 21,805 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 247,131 shares at $95,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15322.36 for the present operating margin

-1000.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -15364.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.