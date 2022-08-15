Is Expensify Inc. (EXFY) a Keeper?

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) went down by -11.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ :EXFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Expensify Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.71, which is $5.21 above the current price. EXFY currently public float of 44.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXFY was 440.50K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

EXFY stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.41% and a quarterly performance of 40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Expensify Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.18% for EXFY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXFY reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for EXFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXFY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

EXFY Trading at 11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +2.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -51.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Schaffer Ryan, who sale 4,699 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Jul 29. After this action, Schaffer Ryan now owns 60,399 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $94,027 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Expensify Inc., sale 4,699 shares at $20.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Schaffer Ryan is holding 60,399 shares at $94,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.18 for the present operating margin

+60.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -9.49. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.