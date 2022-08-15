Is Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) a Keeper?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went down by -4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE :DBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBD is at 3.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.67, which is $1.4 above the current price. DBD currently public float of 71.75M and currently shorts hold a 13.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBD was 2.09M shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

DBD stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.96% and a quarterly performance of 38.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.53% for DBD stocks with a simple moving average of -33.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DBD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

DBD Trading at 39.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +38.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw -52.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from COSTELLO ELLEN, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on May 17. After this action, COSTELLO ELLEN now owns 166,283 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $39,480 using the latest closing price.

BESANKO BRUCE H, the Director of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 7,152 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BESANKO BRUCE H is holding 100,726 shares at $25,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+27.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with -12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.