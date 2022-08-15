Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 21.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.14. The company’s stock price has collected 58.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/22 that Meme-Stock Investors Are Back! Sort Of, Anyway

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.49, which is -$9.46 below the current price. BBBY currently public float of 68.44M and currently shorts hold a 42.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 14.15M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 58.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 173.78% and a quarterly performance of 37.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.02% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 99.00% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $4 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Underperform” to BBBY, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

BBBY Trading at 101.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.87%, as shares surge +161.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY rose by +58.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from WEISS ANDREA, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Jul 27. After this action, WEISS ANDREA now owns 69,137 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $9,220 using the latest closing price.

EDELMAN HARRIET, the Director of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that EDELMAN HARRIET is holding 73,789 shares at $49,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

+33.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -7.11. Equity return is now at value -240.40, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.