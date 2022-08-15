Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/09/22 that ‘Clean energy’ hiring in solar, wind and EVs expands in red and blue states. Enter your ZIP code to see where the jobs are.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.33.

AMZN currently public float of 9.17B and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 78.38M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went up by 1.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.76% and a quarterly performance of 34.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.17% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $146 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMZN, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.63. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Reynolds Shelley, who sale 173 shares at the price of $2169.22 back on May 23. After this action, Reynolds Shelley now owns 5,989 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $375,275 using the latest closing price.

Zapolsky David, the Senior Vice President of Amazon.com Inc., sale 418 shares at $2169.22 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Zapolsky David is holding 3,537 shares at $906,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.