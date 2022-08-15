Here’s Our Rant About TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) went down by -28.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s stock price has collected 36.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ :TOP) Right Now?

TOP currently public float of 4.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOP was 468.05K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 95.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 43.35% for TOP Financial Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.28% for TOP stocks with a simple moving average of -43.75% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -43.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 95.74%, as shares sank -53.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +36.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.26 for the present operating margin

+39.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +29.84.