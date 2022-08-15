Here’s How Your Trade Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Aggressively Right Now

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) went up by 9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has collected 46.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/22 that Luminar Hires Manager From Apple’s Car Project

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.82, which is $2.83 above the current price. LAZR currently public float of 225.81M and currently shorts hold a 22.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 6.48M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went up by 46.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.47% and a quarterly performance of 23.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.98% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $22 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAZR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

LAZR Trading at 49.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +82.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +46.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw -35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Russell Austin, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $10.80 back on Aug 12. After this action, Russell Austin now owns 930,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $269,918 using the latest closing price.

Russell Austin, the Chairperson, President & CEO of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $9.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Russell Austin is holding 905,000 shares at $499,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-704.52 for the present operating margin

-44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -745.01. Equity return is now at value -130.10, with -40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.68.