Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected 6.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE :GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGB is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Gerdau S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.84, which is $2.8 above the current price. GGB currently public float of 636.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGB was 16.98M shares.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB stocks went up by 6.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.04% and a quarterly performance of -0.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.23% for GGB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.10 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

GGB Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +19.78. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.