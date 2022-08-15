Home  »  Companies   »  Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Turquoi...

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) went down by -11.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.05. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Rio Tinto Offers $2.7 Billion to Buy Rest of Turquoise Hill Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE :TRQ) Right Now?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRQ is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.80, which is $1.34 above the current price. TRQ currently public float of 99.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRQ was 746.38K shares.

TRQ’s Market Performance

TRQ stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.32% and a quarterly performance of -0.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for TRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

TRQ Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRQ fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.37. In addition, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. saw 59.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +52.24 for the present operating margin
  • +68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stands at +26.63. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

