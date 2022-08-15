Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went down by -7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected -19.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cosmos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

COSM currently public float of 11.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 1.25M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stocks went down by -19.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.10% and a quarterly performance of -61.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.94% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.29% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -85.45% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -35.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.88%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -19.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3826. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw -90.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Holdings Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -521.90, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.