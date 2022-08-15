Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) went up by 41.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s stock price has collected 45.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CNFR) Right Now?

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNFR is at 0.99.

CNFR currently public float of 5.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNFR was 2.80K shares.

CNFR’s Market Performance

CNFR stocks went up by 45.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Conifer Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.21% for CNFR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNFR

Sandler O’Neill gave a rating of “Buy” to CNFR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CNFR Trading at 38.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.72%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNFR rose by +45.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Conifer Holdings Inc. saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNFR starting from RONEY BRIAN J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, RONEY BRIAN J now owns 510,232 shares of Conifer Holdings Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

SARAFA JOSEPH D, the Director of Conifer Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SARAFA JOSEPH D is holding 250,000 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Conifer Holdings Inc. stands at -1.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.