Buy or Sell SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) went down by -26.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected -24.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ :SURG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SURG is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SurgePays Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.25, which is $4.59 above the current price. SURG currently public float of 7.76M and currently shorts hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURG was 162.07K shares.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG stocks went down by -24.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.22% and a quarterly performance of 36.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.19% for SurgePays Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.81% for SURG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.32% for the last 200 days.

SURG Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -24.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, SurgePays Inc. saw 130.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Mott John, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $4.53 back on Jun 03. After this action, Mott John now owns 9,788 shares of SurgePays Inc., valued at $2,265 using the latest closing price.

Cox Kevin Brian, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of SurgePays Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Cox Kevin Brian is holding 3,442,694 shares at $21,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.74 for the present operating margin

+10.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for SurgePays Inc. stands at -26.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.