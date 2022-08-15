Buy or Sell PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) went up by 25.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected 49.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE :AGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGS is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PlayAGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $3.49 above the current price. AGS currently public float of 36.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGS was 337.14K shares.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS stocks went up by 49.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.08% and a quarterly performance of 45.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for PlayAGS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.63% for AGS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at 42.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares surge +63.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +49.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.66 for the present operating margin

+47.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -55.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.