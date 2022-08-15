Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) went down by -8.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s stock price has collected -17.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ :BRSH) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Bruush Oral Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
BRSH currently public float of 2.30M. Today, the average trading volume of BRSH was 7.67M shares.
BRSH’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.36% for BRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -19.36% for the last 200 days.
BRSH Trading at -19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.32% of loss for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -17.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.