Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) went up by 12.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/22 that Allbirds Stock Is Falling as Management Cuts Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ :BIRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Allbirds Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.86, which is $1.79 above the current price. BIRD currently public float of 95.07M and currently shorts hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIRD was 2.69M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.23% and a quarterly performance of 25.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for BIRD stocks with a simple moving average of -44.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

BIRD Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -65.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Brown Timothy O., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.86 back on May 17. After this action, Brown Timothy O. now owns 50,000 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $242,990 using the latest closing price.

Bufano Michael J, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $5.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Bufano Michael J is holding 58,333 shares at $129,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.85 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -16.35. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.