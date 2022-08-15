A Lesson to Learn: ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went down by -14.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.03. The company’s stock price has collected 7.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PIXY currently public float of 30.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 6.31M shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.76% and a quarterly performance of 12.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.03% for ShiftPixy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.14% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -67.49% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.46%, as shares sank -14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2184. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -80.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.76 for the present operating margin

-0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -116.85. Equity return is now at value -70.20, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.