A Lesson to Learn: Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) went down by -10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 7.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :KPRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPRX is at 0.41.

KPRX currently public float of 8.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPRX was 1.50M shares.

KPRX’s Market Performance

KPRX stocks went up by 7.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.95% and a quarterly performance of -55.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.11% for KPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -78.12% for the last 200 days.

KPRX Trading at -48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares sank -38.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPRX rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1756. In addition, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -89.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.