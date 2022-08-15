A Lesson to Learn: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) went down by -8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 14.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.04.

VINO currently public float of 9.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINO was 891.82K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO stocks went up by 14.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.71% and a quarterly performance of -67.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.80% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.66% for VINO stocks with a simple moving average of -79.87% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -34.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.07%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3436. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -83.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.