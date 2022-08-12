Why Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ :EPZM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPZM is at -0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Epizyme Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.98, which is $1.51 above the current price. EPZM currently public float of 125.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPZM was 3.69M shares.

EPZM’s Market Performance

EPZM stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.68% and a quarterly performance of 214.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.42% for Epizyme Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.98% for EPZM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPZM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for EPZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EPZM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to EPZM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

EPZM Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +250.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPZM fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4840. In addition, Epizyme Inc. saw -41.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPZM starting from Kutok Jeffery, who sale 2,741 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Apr 11. After this action, Kutok Jeffery now owns 94,563 shares of Epizyme Inc., valued at $2,467 using the latest closing price.

Beaulieu Joseph, the Corporate Controller of Epizyme Inc., sale 222 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Beaulieu Joseph is holding 28,632 shares at $333 based on the most recent closing price.