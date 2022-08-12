We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL), Here is What We Found

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) went up by 7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s stock price has collected 3.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ :KAVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KAVL is at 2.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.85 above the current price. KAVL currently public float of 13.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KAVL was 1.75M shares.

KAVL’s Market Performance

KAVL stocks went up by 3.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.60% and a quarterly performance of 53.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.86% for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for KAVL stocks with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

KAVL Trading at -17.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAVL rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1593. In addition, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. saw 54.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KAVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.81 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stands at -15.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.