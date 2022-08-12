We Analyzed the Future Direction of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), Here is What We Found

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) went down by -19.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.83. The company’s stock price has collected -8.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ :CDXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDXC is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ChromaDex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.36, which is $5.9 above the current price. CDXC currently public float of 41.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDXC was 515.68K shares.

CDXC’s Market Performance

CDXC stocks went down by -8.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly performance of 1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for ChromaDex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.04% for CDXC stocks with a simple moving average of -43.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDXC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CDXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDXC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXC reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CDXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDXC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

CDXC Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXC fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, ChromaDex Corporation saw -55.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXC starting from Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who purchase 60,037 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly now owns 6,925,641 shares of ChromaDex Corporation, valued at $99,878 using the latest closing price.

Fried Robert N, the CEO of ChromaDex Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Fried Robert N is holding 88,001 shares at $54,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.82 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChromaDex Corporation stands at -40.22. Equity return is now at value -81.30, with -46.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.