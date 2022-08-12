Home  »  Companies   »  Wall Street Pummels Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc....

Wall Street Pummels Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) After Recent Earnings Report

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went down by -18.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.79. The company’s stock price has collected -8.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/23/22 that Diners Start to Pull Back on Eating Out as Casual Chains Raise Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $13.78 above the current price. RRGB currently public float of 15.19M and currently shorts hold a 11.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 597.01K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went down by -8.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.08% and a quarterly performance of -1.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -37.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RRGB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw -47.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from MURPHY PAUL J B III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Aug 24. After this action, MURPHY PAUL J B III now owns 20,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $225,700 using the latest closing price.

Schweinfurth Lynn S, the Chief Financial Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Schweinfurth Lynn S is holding 53,627 shares at $108,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1.65 for the present operating margin
  • +8.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -4.30. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

