Wall Street Pummels Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) After Recent Earnings Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.02. The company’s stock price has collected 1.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE :AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQN is at 0.29.

Today, the average trading volume of AQN was 2.01M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stocks went up by 1.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.99% and a quarterly performance of 7.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.14% for AQN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AQN, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

AQN Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.