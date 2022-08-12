Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 7.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.16.

Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.70M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 7.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.87% and a quarterly performance of 7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.11% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

VLY Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +31.65. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.