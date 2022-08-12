Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is at 0.71.

UTZ currently public float of 64.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 591.14K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.94% and a quarterly performance of 42.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Utz Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.70% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $16.50, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

UTZ Trading at 18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Stewart Pamela J, who purchase 977 shares at the price of $12.79 back on May 20. After this action, Stewart Pamela J now owns 11,920 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $12,494 using the latest closing price.

Devore Cary, the EVP & COO of Utz Brands Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $12.68 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Devore Cary is holding 278,573 shares at $50,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+29.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at +1.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.