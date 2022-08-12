UpHealth Inc. (UPH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) went up by 28.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected 36.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UpHealth Inc. (NYSE :UPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for UpHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.88, which is $2.99 above the current price. UPH currently public float of 58.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPH was 365.45K shares.

UPH’s Market Performance

UPH stocks went up by 36.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.90% and a quarterly performance of 39.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for UpHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.70% for UPH stocks with a simple moving average of -44.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for UPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $1 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPH reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to UPH, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

UPH Trading at 48.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +81.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPH rose by +36.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6106. In addition, UpHealth Inc. saw -60.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPH starting from Pylypiv Mariya, who purchase 17,382 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Nov 18. After this action, Pylypiv Mariya now owns 7,647,084 shares of UpHealth Inc., valued at $59,067 using the latest closing price.

Pylypiv Mariya, the Chief Strategy Officer of UpHealth Inc., purchase 12,618 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Pylypiv Mariya is holding 7,629,702 shares at $43,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.23 for the present operating margin

+24.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for UpHealth Inc. stands at -275.47. Equity return is now at value -78.50, with -49.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.