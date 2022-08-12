Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) went up by 10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.71. The company’s stock price has collected 14.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that This Biotech Stock Could Rebound Nicely

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ :ASND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.50, which is $49.29 above the current price. ASND currently public float of 43.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASND was 483.12K shares.

ASND’s Market Performance

ASND stocks went up by 14.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.34% and a quarterly performance of 34.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Ascendis Pharma A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.63% for ASND stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $163 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASND reach a price target of $161, previously predicting the price at $148. The rating they have provided for ASND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ASND, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ASND Trading at 18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.06. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5808.59 for the present operating margin

-110.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S stands at -4931.56. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.03.