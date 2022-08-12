Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) went down by -3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $327.32. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ :RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Repligen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RGEN currently public float of 51.76M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGEN was 517.68K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.78% and a quarterly performance of 73.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Repligen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.30% for RGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $213 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $330. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGEN, setting the target price at $241 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at 36.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +51.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.33. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Gebski Christine, who sale 3,357 shares at the price of $243.01 back on Aug 04. After this action, Gebski Christine now owns 30,735 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $815,785 using the latest closing price.

Bylund James, the Chief Operating Officer of Repligen Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $240.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Bylund James is holding 9,733 shares at $480,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.82 for the present operating margin

+55.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +19.13. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.