PARTS iD Inc. (ID): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) went up by 31.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected 35.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX :ID) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ID is at -0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PARTS iD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.67, which is $1.67 above the current price. ID currently public float of 5.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ID was 37.21K shares.

ID’s Market Performance

ID stocks went up by 35.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.13% and a quarterly performance of 15.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.00% for PARTS iD Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.86% for ID stocks with a simple moving average of -9.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ID stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ID by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ID in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $4.25 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ID reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ID Trading at 58.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.48%, as shares surge +72.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID rose by +35.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2202. In addition, PARTS iD Inc. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Jha Aditya, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on May 25. After this action, Jha Aditya now owns 22,258 shares of PARTS iD Inc., valued at $3,988 using the latest closing price.

Jha Aditya, the Director of PARTS iD Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Jha Aditya is holding 19,258 shares at $2,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.04 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PARTS iD Inc. stands at -1.77. Equity return is now at value 85.90, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.