Outbrain Inc. (OB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) went down by -23.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.01. The company’s stock price has collected -16.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/23/21 that 7 Companies Open for Trading. Here’s How They Did.

Is It Worth Investing in Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ :OB) Right Now?

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Outbrain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10, which is $4.47 above the current price. OB currently public float of 47.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OB was 391.54K shares.

OB’s Market Performance

OB stocks went down by -16.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly performance of -34.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Outbrain Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.95% for OB stocks with a simple moving average of -51.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OB by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $9 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OB reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for OB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to OB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

OB Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OB fell by -16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Outbrain Inc. saw -63.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OB starting from Lahav Ori, who sale 7,700 shares at the price of $6.73 back on Aug 10. After this action, Lahav Ori now owns 881,186 shares of Outbrain Inc., valued at $51,816 using the latest closing price.

Lahav Ori, the Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel of Outbrain Inc., sale 1,632 shares at $6.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lahav Ori is holding 888,886 shares at $10,540 based on the most recent closing price.