Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went down by -4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :MTNB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTNB is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $1.9 above the current price. MTNB currently public float of 210.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTNB was 387.42K shares.

MTNB’s Market Performance

MTNB stocks went down by -5.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of 34.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.75% for MTNB stocks with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTNB

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTNB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

MTNB Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8725. In addition, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. saw -16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74205.01 for the present operating margin

-2244.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stands at -69850.94. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.73.