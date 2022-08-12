Is Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) a Keeper?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.22. The company’s stock price has collected 7.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/16/22 that Stable value funds have become today’s most popular 401(k) investment, but they come with complex risks

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE :PRU) Right Now?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRU is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Prudential Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.36, which is -$0.92 below the current price. PRU currently public float of 372.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRU was 1.89M shares.

PRU’s Market Performance

PRU stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.39% and a quarterly performance of -0.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Prudential Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for PRU stocks with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $131. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to PRU, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

PRU Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.18. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SULLIVAN ANDREW F, who sale 2,231 shares at the price of $106.28 back on Mar 04. After this action, SULLIVAN ANDREW F now owns 13,618 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $237,119 using the latest closing price.

Silitch Nicholas C, the Senior Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $109.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Silitch Nicholas C is holding 11,370 shares at $219,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at +10.73. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.