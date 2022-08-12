Is Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) a Keeper?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $255.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.19, which is -$11.61 below the current price. ADP currently public float of 415.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.62M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.55% and a quarterly performance of 20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.11% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $223 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at 13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.42. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from D’Ambrosio Christopher, who sale 298 shares at the price of $249.67 back on Aug 08. After this action, D’Ambrosio Christopher now owns 2,847 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $74,401 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Donald, the Corporate VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 10,150 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Weinstein Donald is holding 41,035 shares at $2,537,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.05 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.87. Equity return is now at value 66.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.