Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went up by 9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. THMO currently public float of 7.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 2.68M shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of -31.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.63% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.18% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -67.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares surge +20.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2160. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -76.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.80 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -122.43. Equity return is now at value -216.60, with -51.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.