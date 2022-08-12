Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) went down by -9.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE :ML) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ML was 1.60M shares.

ML’s Market Performance

ML stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.14% and a quarterly performance of 68.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.96% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.08% for ML stocks with a simple moving average of -24.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ML, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ML Trading at 30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.43%, as shares surge +67.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -49.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who purchase 32,942 shares at the price of $1.49 back on May 20. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 18,772,285 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $49,008 using the latest closing price.

Chrystal John C, the Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Chrystal John C is holding 297,846 shares at $206,000 based on the most recent closing price.