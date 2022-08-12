Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $291.48. The company’s stock price has collected 13.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Albemarle ‘Really Surprises’ With Earnings, Lifts Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295.29, which is $20.25 above the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.33M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 13.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.56% and a quarterly performance of 24.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.72% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 17.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALB, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

ALB Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +35.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.05. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Johnson Netha N., who purchase 1,060 shares at the price of $187.81 back on Feb 18. After this action, Johnson Netha N. now owns 7,303 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $199,074 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman, President & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,241 shares at $190.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 15,872 shares at $999,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.