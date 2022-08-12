Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) went up by 4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s stock price has collected 11.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.21, which is $0.16 above the current price. YPF currently public float of 193.35M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YPF was 1.83M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stocks went up by 11.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.88% and a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for YPF Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.47% for YPF stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YPF reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for YPF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to YPF, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +39.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.