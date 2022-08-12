Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s stock price has collected 5.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE :DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.00, which is $20.14 above the current price. DAR currently public float of 160.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.62M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stocks went up by 5.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.72% and a quarterly performance of 3.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Darling Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.20% for DAR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $80 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to DAR, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +32.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.78. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Bullock John, who sale 12,374 shares at the price of $82.70 back on Jun 02. After this action, Bullock John now owns 109,496 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $1,023,330 using the latest closing price.

LONG JIM, the EVP & Chief Admin Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $80.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that LONG JIM is holding 48,489 shares at $2,020,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.70 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +13.74. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.