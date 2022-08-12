Here’s Our Rant About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCCS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $2.87 above the current price. CCCS currently public float of 595.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCCS was 1.23M shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCCS stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.21% and a quarterly performance of 28.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for CCCS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

CCCS Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from INGRAM WILLIAM, who sale 8,404 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Aug 10. After this action, INGRAM WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $82,885 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM WILLIAM, the Director of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 19,096 shares at $9.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that INGRAM WILLIAM is holding 8,404 shares at $188,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.31 for the present operating margin

+61.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at -36.16. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.