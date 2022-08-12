Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)?

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ :WETF) Right Now?

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WETF is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.56, which is $0.23 above the current price. WETF currently public float of 109.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WETF was 828.55K shares.

WETF’s Market Performance

WETF stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.78% and a quarterly performance of 2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for WisdomTree Investments Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.70% for WETF stocks with a simple moving average of -8.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WETF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WETF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for WETF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for WETF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WETF reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for WETF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WETF, setting the target price at $6.75 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

WETF Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETF fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, WisdomTree Investments Inc. saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WETF starting from Steinberg Jonathan L, who sale 153,913 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Feb 15. After this action, Steinberg Jonathan L now owns 8,291,458 shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc., valued at $903,408 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree Investments Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 989,214 shares at $33,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WETF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.93 for the present operating margin

+77.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Investments Inc. stands at +14.54. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.