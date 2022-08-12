Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected 12.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33. SLI currently public float of 159.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 1.05M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went up by 12.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.42% and a quarterly performance of 26.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Standard Lithium Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.39% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 32.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +62.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.66. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -30.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.