Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy On Holding AG (ONON)?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s stock price has collected 5.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

ONON currently public float of 172.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 2.44M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stocks went up by 5.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.08% and a quarterly performance of 42.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.27% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.25% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of -11.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ONON, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

ONON Trading at 22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +44.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, On Holding AG saw -36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.