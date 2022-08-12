China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Five Chinese Companies to Delist From NYSE

Is It Worth Investing in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE :LFC) Right Now?

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LFC is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Life Insurance Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $3.01 above the current price. LFC currently public float of 5.60B and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFC was 719.61K shares.

LFC’s Market Performance

LFC stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.35% and a quarterly performance of 6.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.22% for China Life Insurance Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for LFC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.38% for the last 200 days.

LFC Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFC fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, China Life Insurance Company Limited saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for China Life Insurance Company Limited stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC), the company’s capital structure generated 61.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.16. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.