CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) went down by -7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :CEAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEAD is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CEA Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CEAD was 1.70M shares.

CEAD’s Market Performance

CEAD stocks went down by -9.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.47% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for CEA Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.34% for CEAD stocks with a simple moving average of -61.60% for the last 200 days.

CEAD Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD fell by -9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4955. In addition, CEA Industries Inc. saw -71.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.51 for the present operating margin

+21.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEA Industries Inc. stands at -9.81. Equity return is now at value -188.40, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.