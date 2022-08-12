Can Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) Remain Competitive?

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWIR is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.81, which is -$1.01 below the current price. SWIR currently public float of 33.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWIR was 1.43M shares.

SWIR’s Market Performance

SWIR stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.88% and a quarterly performance of 87.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Sierra Wireless Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.00% for SWIR stocks with a simple moving average of 60.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIR

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SWIR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

SWIR Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIR rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.11. In addition, Sierra Wireless Inc. saw 73.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIR

Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -13.00 for asset returns.