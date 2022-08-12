Can Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Remain Competitive?

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected -4.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PASG) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $9.57, which is $7.54 above the current price. PASG currently public float of 49.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PASG was 445.15K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG stocks went down by -4.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.35% and a quarterly performance of 24.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Passage Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for PASG stocks with a simple moving average of -51.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PASG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PASG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for PASG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PASG, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

PASG Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -68.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 303,500 shares at the price of $1.94 back on May 04. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,841,423 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $588,790 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc., purchase 221,500 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 6,537,923 shares at $427,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.02.