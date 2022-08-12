Can Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Remain Competitive?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.84. The company’s stock price has collected -3.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE :MAIN) Right Now?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Main Street Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.75, which is -$0.64 below the current price. MAIN currently public float of 69.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAIN was 386.93K shares.

MAIN’s Market Performance

MAIN stocks went down by -3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.54% and a quarterly performance of 13.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Main Street Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for MAIN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAIN reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for MAIN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to MAIN, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

MAIN Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.59. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw -3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from JACKSON JOHN EARL, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $36.45 back on May 12. After this action, JACKSON JOHN EARL now owns 54,743 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $109,356 using the latest closing price.

Hyzak Dwayne L., the CEO, SMD of Main Street Capital Corporation, sale 50,010 shares at $42.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Hyzak Dwayne L. is holding 336,195 shares at $2,122,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+122.57 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Main Street Capital Corporation stands at +95.97. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.