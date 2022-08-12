Can Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Remain Competitive?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went down by -5.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $270.79. The company’s stock price has collected -3.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/07/22 that Coupa Software’s Stock Is Up Despite European Headwinds

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.18, which is $20.0 above the current price. COUP currently public float of 75.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 1.87M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went down by -3.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.19% and a quarterly performance of 13.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.35% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of -37.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for COUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to COUP, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

COUP Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.79. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -53.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Riggs Mark, who sale 5,018 shares at the price of $75.32 back on Aug 03. After this action, Riggs Mark now owns 0 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $377,980 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Robert, the EVP Global Sales of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 290 shares at $58.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Glenn Robert is holding 7,909 shares at $16,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.59 for the present operating margin

+49.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -52.26. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.